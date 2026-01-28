Putin to host UAE president for talks on ‘bilateral ties'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Russia on Jan. 29 to discuss the "bilateral ties."

The leaders will also discuss the situation in the Middle East and other international issues, according to a statement from the Kremlin media service.

Russia and Ukraine held two days of consultations last week in Abu Dhabi, with US mediation, to end the Ukraine war with Russia, which began in February 2022. The US described the talks as "constructive."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the next round of US-mediated peace talks is planned for next week, again in Abu Dhabi.