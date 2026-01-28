Joint operation by MIT and Turkish Police uncovers Iranian spy network in Türkiye

A joint operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the police has dismantled a spy cell working for Iranian intelligence, leading to the arrest of six suspects.

According to the investigation, the cell was run by Iranian intelligence operatives Najaf Rostami, known by the codename "Haji," and Mahdi Yekeh Dehghan, known as "Doctor." Authorities determined that Rostami tasked Alican Koç, who lives in the eastern province of Van, with recruiting individuals to carry out photo and video surveillance at the İncirlik Air Base in Adana.

As a result of the coordinated and meticulous efforts of MIT and law enforcement, the cell—allegedly operating on behalf of Iranian intelligence and developing plans that extended from reconnaissance of İncirlik Air Base to the formation of assassination teams—was neutralized.

Operations carried out across five provinces, centered in Istanbul, led to the detention of defense industry company owners Erhan Ergelen and Taner Özcan, textile businessman Cemal Beyaz, Remzi Beyaz, Alican Koç, and Iranian national Ashkan Jalali. All six suspects were later formally arrested by an Istanbul Criminal Judgeship of Peace on charges of "obtaining information that must remain confidential for political or military espionage purposes."

The investigation also revealed that Ashkan Jalali, an Iranian national living in Ankara, planned the transfer of armed drones (SIHAs) from Türkiye to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and southern Cyprus through companies he owns, Bulaq Robotics and Arete Industries. It was determined that Jalali and Koç attended special SİHA training programs in Iran in August and September 2025.

Authorities further found that Erhan Ergelen and Taner Özcan traveled to Iran in October 2025 and played a role in SİHA shipments to southern Cyprus. Remzi Beyaz stated in his testimony that he had received offers related to the execution of opposition figures. Investigators also discovered that the network financed its activities through encrypted messages under the codename "Güvercin" ("Pigeon"), operating under the guise of drone trade.