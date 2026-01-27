Filipino and US soldiers participate during a joint military drill called Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on 31 March 2025. (AP File Photo)

The militaries of the Philippine and the United States sailed ⁠together this week at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, Manila's armed forces said on Tuesday, in ‍joint exercises aimed at easing cooperation between the treaty allies.

Military engagements between them have soared under Philippine ‌President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who ‍has pivoted closer to Washington in response to China's growing presence in the South China Sea.

The 11th such drill between the United States and the Philippines since November 2023 was held in the Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea waters in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, which China also claims as part of its territory.

"The successful conduct of these activities enhanced coordination, tactical proficiency, and mutual understanding between allied ⁠forces," the Philippine armed forces said in a statement.

The event showcased the Philippines' frigate Antonio Luna, a Philippine coast guard offshore patrol vessel, as well as two military planes and a helicopter.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deployed the John Finn, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer that transited the Taiwan Strait two weeks ago, and ‌an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter.

On Tuesday, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese military said it held a routine patrol in the South China Sea from Sunday to Monday, without specifying the location.

"The ‍Philippines co-opted countries outside the region to organise the so-called 'joint patrols', disrupting peace and stability in the ‍South China Sea," ‍it said in a statement.

"The theatre ⁠command forces will resolutely safeguard national ‍territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability."

China claims sovereignty over nearly all the South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of ⁠Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, ‌the Philippines and Vietnam.

























