Erdoğan: Türkiye stands with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that Türkiye stands with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism, expressing Ankara's readiness to deepen cooperation in military training and intelligence.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Nigerian Head of State Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his official visit to the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said they reviewed "opportunities for closer cooperation" in the defense sector.

"We are ready to share Türkiye's significant experience in counterterrorism," he said, noting that terrorist groups, particularly in Africa's Sahel region, pose a threat to the continent's stability.

Erdoğan said the two countries reaffirmed their $5 billion trade volume target, exploring new steps to enhance bilateral economic ties.

"Türkiye supports investments in Nigeria and welcomes cooperation between Turkish Petroleum Corporation, BOTAS (Turkish firm), and Nigerian energy firms," he added, pointing to the African country's potential as the continent's largest oil and gas producer.

The Turkish president also underlined the significance of education in bilateral relations.

"We are pleased to host many Nigerian students in Türkiye," Erdoğan said, adding that a newly signed agreement would further strengthen educational cooperation.

He also welcomed the Nigerian delegation's meetings with Türkiye's leading defense firms during the visit.