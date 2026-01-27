Erdoğan, Trump discuss bilateral ties and Syria, Gaza issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Syria and the Gaza Board of Peace.

In a phone call, the two leaders also discussed bilateral trade relations, particularly in the defense industry, and regional and global developments.

Türkiye will continue to take steps to improve cooperation with the US and advance the relations in all areas in the mutual interest of both countries, Erdoğan said.

He also emphasized that Türkiye attaches great importance to the full implementation of the ceasefire and integration agreement in neighboring Syria, and that Ankara is closely monitoring the process in coordination with the US and Syrian authorities.

He also expressed his hope that the Gaza Board of Peace will achieve fruitful results.

Erdoğan said he believes that ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and rebuilding the enclave would pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

Trump announced the establishment of the "Board of Peace" on Jan. 15 as part of his broader plan for Gaza, under which the ceasefire agreement was reached. The board was later authorized by the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,600 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,300 in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left Gaza in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out attacks, killing 484 Palestinians and wounding 1,321, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.









