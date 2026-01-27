SAUDI WONT ALLOW AIRSPACE TO BE USED FOR MILITARY ACTION AGAINST IRAN - CROWN PRINCE

Saudi won't allow airspace to be used for military action against Iran - crown prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Iranian President ⁠Masoud Pezeshkian that Riyadh will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for military actions against ‍Tehran, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

In a phone call with Pezeshkian, the crown ‌prince affirmed his country's support for ‍any "efforts that would resolve differences through dialogue" to bolster security and stability in the region.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Pezeshkian told bin Salman that Tehran welcomes any process, within the framework of international law, that prevents war.

The statement by the Saudi de facto ruler follows a similar statement by the United Arab Emirates that it would not allow any military action against Iran ⁠using its airspace or territorial waters.

Uncertainty over the possibility of military action in Iran has lingered after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that an "armada" was heading toward the country but that he hoped he would not have to use it.

Trump's warnings to Tehran were against killing protesters or restarting ‌its nuclear programme, but the countrywide demonstrations have since abated.

A U.S. aircraft carrier and supporting warships have arrived in the Middle East, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, expanding Trump's ‍capabilities to defend U.S. forces, or potentially take military action against Iran.

Iran has been embroiled ‍in protests during ‍which rights groups say security forces killed ⁠thousands of people, including bystanders. ‍The rights groups describe the unrest as the biggest crackdown since Shi'ite Muslim clerics took power in the 1979 revolution. Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest and deaths on "terrorists and ⁠rioters" backed by ‌exiled opponents.











