ICE agents boost security at Italy Winter Olympics

Agents from the controversial US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will help support security operations for the Winter Olympic Games in Italy next month, sources at the US Embassy in Rome said on Tuesday.

The possible presence of ICE agents on the Italian territory during the Olympic Games Milan-Cortina 2026 has sparked a heated debate in the country, after ICE was involved in the killings of two American citizens during their surveillance operations in the US.

"The State Department's Diplomatic Security Service plays a leading role in ensuring the security of the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games," the US embassy sources said.

"As with previous Olympic events, several federal agencies are supporting the Diplomatic Security Service, including Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative component of ICE," they added.

The sources clarified, however, that "ICE obviously does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries."

During the Olympics, ICE's Homeland Security Investigations will support the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and the host country "in assessing and mitigating risks arising from transnational criminal organizations."

"All security operations remain under the authority of Italy," the sources added.

Statements from senior Italian politicians on Monday raised doubts over the possible presence of ICE agents at the Games, which take place in northern Italy on Feb. 6-22.

Following harsh criticism from Italy's center-left opposition, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi reiterated on Monday that the Italian government was not aware of the presence of ICE agents in Italy and that security at the games would be handled by Italian authorities.

Adding to confusion on the issue, Attilio Fontana, the president of Italy's northern Lombardia region that includes Milan, said on Monday that US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be protected by ICE agents at the Winter Olympics.

Vance and Rubio will lead the American delegation to the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Feb. 6, the White House said earlier this month.

Fontana later Monday clarified his statement, saying he was speaking "hypothetically" and that, in any case, ICE's role would be limited to protecting any US officials present, with the sole objective of ensuring their personal safety.

The ongoing controversy comes amid a political backlash in Italy over footage of two Italian journalists from state broadcaster RAI being threatened by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Thousands of ICE agents have been deployed by US President Donald Trump in several states, with the aim of fighting illegal immigration.

Their presence, however, has prompted widespread protests, with the recent killings of two US citizens, both 37, on the streets of Minneapolis sparking outrage across the country.