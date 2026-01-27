1 killed as Israeli drone hits motorcycle in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in a new violation of the ceasefire deal in effect since November 2024, Lebanese media reported.

The state news agency NNA said the attack targeted a motorcycle in the town of Batouliyeh in the Tyre district.

The identity of the dead person was not yet clear.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed and wounded hundreds of Lebanese, while Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.

Israel began military operations against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000 others.