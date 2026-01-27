Australia cancels visa of Israeli Influencer over his controversial remarks against Islam

Australia has canceled the visa of an Israeli influencer over his controversial remarks against Islam, according to media reported on Tuesday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has canceled the visa of Sammy Yahood hours before his flight to Australia, according to Sky News.

He was scheduled to visit Australia and speak at major events in Sydney and Melbourne.

However, the Australian government canceled his visa over his controversial remarks against Islam.

The Australian government previously revoked the visa of Israeli tech entrepreneur Hillel Fuld in June last year over "Islamophobic rhetoric."

In August, Canberra also cancelled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, who supported plans to remove Palestinians from Gaza and called Palestinian children Israel's "enemies."





