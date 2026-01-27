Türkiye–Syria trade relations grow after fall of Baath regime

Türkiye's exports to Syria reached over $2.5 billion in 2025, as the Turkish business community focused on developing trade and collaborations with the neighboring country, alongside efforts to bring stability to Syria.

Trade relations between Türkiye and Syria reached a new level after the fall of the Baathist regime in Dec. 2024.

Diplomatic talks between the two countries last year increased alongside business talks between the business communities of Türkiye and Syria.

Turkish exports to Syria surged 69.9% year-on-year in 2025, rising to over $2.5 billion, around $700 million of which was made up of the cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and products sector.

Some eight active customs gates saw increased activity, while the number of passengers using land border gates totaled 2.3 million in 2025, some 1.35 million of whom were departing from Türkiye.

The business community expects this activity to continue into 2026, as trade reaches a new dimension.

Mahsum Altunkaya, chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye-Syria Business Council, told Anadolu that the political changes in Syria and the easing of global sanctions on the country created momentum in trade relations.

Türkiye has been one of the countries to closely follow the process in Syria due to its geographical proximity and its historical and economic ties to its neighbor.

"Türkiye is one of the key and constructive advocates for Syria's reconstruction and development—these positive changes in bilateral relations are strongly reflected in trade between the two countries, as the volume of mutual trade is on the rise every day, which creates a more predictable, secure, and sustainable trading environment," he said.

Altunkaya stated that Turkish exports to Syria surged last year, and some double-digit growth was seen in many exporter sectors.

"This showed clearly that Turkish exporters once again turned to the Syrian market, but of course, the sustainability of this rise is directly linked to the consolidation of political and economic stability," he noted.

Altunkaya mentioned that the sectors addressing necessities and the reconstruction of the country came forward among other Turkish exports to Syria last year, particularly the food group.

"The cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and products sector maintained its importance in the Syrian market, leading exports, and marking a surge of over 35% in 2025," he noted.

He added that sectors like chemicals, electrical and electronics, aquatic and animal products, as well as furniture, paper, and forest products, also saw increases in the range of 60-80%, while machinery and equipment, textiles and raw materials, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, the air conditioning industry, and mining products also stood out in exports.

Altunkaya stated that the customs gates to Syria have reopened and the situation has been "extremely positive."

He mentioned that some 600,000 Syrians returned to their country of origin voluntarily between December 2024 and 2025, citing Turkish Interior Ministry data.

"While the Syrian government is establishing control all around the country, we expect a rise in the voluntary return of Syrians living in Türkiye moving forward," he added.

Altunkaya stated that the regime change in Syria marked the beginning of a new era in which "peace and stability are on the rise every day, with things getting back on track."

"We expect the trade between the two countries to rise even further with the elimination of security concerns each day—trade and social relations between the two countries will take on a new dimension with the complete elimination of security concerns, and with our investments in the country's industrial sector, we will contribute more to Syria's development and peace," he noted.

"As peace is made in the region and people find food and employment, Syrian guests in Türkiye will be more eager to return, but when it comes to Türkiye-Syria relations, we want to operate under a win-win model, and by playing an active role in its reconstruction and development, we want to contribute to Syria's becoming a center of peace and prosperity," he added.





