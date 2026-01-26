Turkish foreign minister meets Nigerian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Maitama Tuggar in the capital Ankara on Monday. It is Tuggar's first visit to Türkiye.

Photos of the meeting were shared by the Turkish Foreign MInistry on social media, without any further details.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Nigeria were established on Nov. 9, 1960. Bilateral trade volume reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025.

Including energy trade, Nigeria became Türkiye's largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025.

More than 50 Turkish-owned companies operate in Nigeria, with total investments valued at around $400 million. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in the West African country, with the total value of these projects approaching $3 billion.

In line with Ankara's support for Abuja's counterterrorism efforts, cooperation in the fields of military affairs, security, and the defense industry continues to grow stronger in a robust and steady manner.

Between 1992 and 2023, 199 Nigerian students graduated through Türkiye scholarships. Currently, 149 Nigerian students are continuing their education in Türkiye under the program.





