Akkuyu NPP to transform Türkiye’s role in global nuclear industry

Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General of the World Nuclear Association (WNA), said Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will be a "game-changer" for the country, marking Türkiye's first nuclear energy project and integrating it into the global nuclear industry.

She highlighted Akkuyu's role in local industrial development, job creation, and its potential positive economic impact across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Bilbao y Leon also noted that global nuclear capacity is expected to triple by 2050, led by China, the US, France, Russia, and India. Despite growth, nuclear energy will continue to supply about 10% of global electricity, emphasizing its importance as a reliable, carbon-free baseload source

. She warned Europe's nuclear exit plans may have cost industrial capacity but stressed opportunities remain to catch up with leading countries.

Currently, nuclear power generates around 9% of the world's electricity, with global capacity projected to reach 1,446 gigawatts by 2050.