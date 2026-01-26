Germany says Russia-Ukraine peace deal will not end threat to NATO

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned Monday that Russia will remain a threat to European security even if ongoing negotiations produce a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Putin has made confrontation with the West the guiding principle of Russia's foreign policy and he is creating the option for a war against NATO in the future," Wadephul said during his visit to Latvia.

"Sadly, no peace agreement with Ukraine will change that. We must therefore invest in strengthening the resilience and security of NATO's eastern flank," he said, urging European allies to increase their defense spending and investments.

The top diplomat accused Moscow of waging "hybrid warfare" against Europe, citing damage to undersea data and energy cables in the Baltic Sea, drone incursions into European airspace, and disinformation campaigns targeting democratic elections.

He reaffirmed Germany's commitment to the security of allies in the region, and reiterated that Berlin is ready to assume a stronger role for European security and defense.

"You know better than anyone what it means to be ruled by others. You know what it means to fight for freedom," Wadephul said. "You have been telling us for a long time beware of Russia's imperialism and its aggression, we must prepare ourselves. Let me assure you that we have listened and understood."