Trump says Syria making 'tremendous progress' under President al-Sharaa

US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Syria's new leadership, saying President Ahmad al-Sharaa is making significant strides following the ouster of Bashar Assad's regime.

"By the way, (I) spoke with the president, (who) is making a lot of progress, tremendous progress," Trump said at the Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The US president said Washington is "very happy about that" and lifted all sanctions to give Damascus "a chance to breathe and ease."

"He (al-Sharaa) is working very, very hard, and I think he's going to put it all together," Trump added.

Syria's government has intensified security efforts since Assad's December 2024 removal after 24 years in power.

The US has lifted several sanctions targeting the country, including the 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which allowed economic and travel restrictions on anyone aiding Assad's military, intelligence, aviation or energy sectors.



