UN chief warns against undermining international law

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that disregarding international law is eroding global order.

"The UN Charter is the foundation of international relations, the bedrock of peace, sustainable development & human rights," Guterres wrote on the US social media company X.

Warning that selective adherence to global rules carries serious consequences, he said, "When leaders run roughshod over international law, picking & choosing which rules to follow-they are undermining global order & setting a perilous precedent."

"When a handful of individuals can bend global narratives, sway elections, or dictate the terms of public debate, we are facing inequality and the corruption of institutions & our shared values," he added.

Stressing collective responsibility, Guterres stated that "the Charter is a compact which binds us all. All countries must adhere to it, fully & faithfully."