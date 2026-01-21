Trump’s plane returning to US amid 'electrical issue' en route to Davos

President Donald Trump's plane was forced to return to the US shortly after takeoff late Tuesday as it headed for Davos, Switzerland due to what the White House described as a "minor electrical issue."

"After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," the Rapid Response account of the Trump White House wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

Trump was traveling to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.

Before departing, he told reporters that "this will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented."





