TRUMPS DAVOS-BOUND PLANE TURNS BACK AFTER MINOR ELECTRICAL ISSUE

The aircraft carrying US President Donald Trump and his delegation turned back as it was en route to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and headed back to Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.



Shortly after taking off on Tuesday evening, the crew aboard Air Force One detected "a minor electrical issue," Leavitt told journalists travelling with the president.



As a precaution, the spokeswoman said, the plane would turn around and land at the military airfield Joint Base Andrews near the US capital, where Trump and his team would transfer to another aircraft.



Pool reporters said the plane landed at Joint Base Andrews at 11:07 pm (0407 GMT Wednesday).



News of the turnaround emerged around an hour after take-off. Trump's arrival in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where he is due to deliver a speech early on Wednesday afternoon, is expected to be delayed.

