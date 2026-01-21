Trump arrives in Switzerland amid Greenland tension

US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday to attend the World Economic Forum amid tensions over his bid to acquire Greenland.

Trump arrived a little late as his Air Force One plane had to return to Washington because of technical problems, according to Bloomberg.

The president landed at Zurich airport after his initial aircraft returned to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington Tuesday night. He then boarded a replacement plane and departed shortly after midnight.

Trump is scheduled to address global business leaders and policymakers at 2.30 pm local time (GMT 3.30), Bloomberg reported, citing a spokesperson for the World Economic Forum, who said the timing of the speech remained unchanged despite the delay.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the crew discovered a "minor electrical issue" after takeoff, prompting Air Force One to turn around "out of an abundance of caution."





