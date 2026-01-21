RYANAIR VERY WELCOME MUSKS INVESTMENT IN AIRLINE: CEO

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary speaks at a press conference on his feud with Elon Musk over installing Musk's Starlink internet service on Ryanair aircraft, in Dublin, Ireland, January 21, 2026. (REUTERS)

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said Wednesday that billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of shares of the company is welcomed.

At a press conference in Dublin, capital of the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, O'Leary said Musk is "very welcome" to invest in Europe's low-cost air carrier. "I think it'll be a very good investment for him."

Musk has suggested he could purchase the air carrier and called O'Leary "insufferable" and "an idiot," following O'Leary's rejection of an offer to use Musk's Starlink Services technology to provide Wi-Fi on flights.

"I have four teenage children, so they regularly call me an idiot and insufferable chimp," said O'Leary. "The good news though -- it has delivered a dramatic increase in footfall coming to the Ryanair website over the last five days."

He said to encourage Musk to make the investment, "We're sending around to the Twitter offices in Dublin this morning a free flight for Mr. Musk.

"I think he should come and sample the Ryan Air service," he added.