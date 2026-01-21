Erdoğan, Trump discuss regional developments and bilateral ties in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan and Trump discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments during the call.

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye is closely monitoring the developments in Syria and emphasized that Syria's unity, solidarity, and territorial integrity are of great importance to Türkiye.

The fight against Daesh and the situation of Daesh members held in prisons in Syria were also addressed in the conversation. Erdoğan noted that a Syria that is developing in all aspects, free from terrorism, and at peace would contribute to the stability of the region.

Erdoğan further underlined that efforts to establish peace in Gaza are ongoing and that Türkiye will continue to act in coordination with the United States on this matter. He also thanked Trump for the invitation to the Gaza Peace Council.







