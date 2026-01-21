Egypt’s president accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza ‘board of peace’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has accepted an invitation from his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to join the Gaza Board of Peace, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Egypt "agrees to accept the invitation after completing the relevant legal and constitutional procedures," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry renewed Egypt's appreciation of "Trump's leadership and his commitment to ending the war in Gaza and achieving security, peace and stability in the Middle East."

It reiterated support for the mission of the peace board as part of the second phase of the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735, the statement said.

The ministry said Egypt will continue coordinating with the US and international partners to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid "without restrictions," deploy an international stabilization force and enable a technocratic Palestinian committee to administer Gaza.

It called for launching early recovery projects across Gaza in preparation for reconstruction and reaffirmed its backing for "the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state," as well as efforts to achieve "just and lasting peace" that ensures security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that halted Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by Trump and adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 in November 2025.