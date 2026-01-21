Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security, says UK premier

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated that alongside NATO, the UK is ready to play its part to protect Arctic security.

During a phone call with European Council President Antonio Costa late Tuesday, Starmer reiterated his position that the future of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.

"He reiterated that the UK is prepared to play its part to protect Arctic security, alongside NATO," said a statement from the prime minister's office, adding that Starmer and Costa discussed recent developments in Greenland and Arctic security.

The pair agreed on the fundamental importance of continued defense and security cooperation in these "volatile times."

The phone call came as US President Donald Trump has controversially voiced his determination to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, citing its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

As Trump on Monday refused to rule out using force to take the island and posted imaginary images to promote his claim, Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell it, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the territory.

France, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany are boosting their military presence in Greenland through exercises and reconnaissance missions.

Critics say his drive to acquire Greenland threatens to tear apart the Western alliance, which is what China and Russia want most. They add that the US could easily defend Greenland from outside threats using existing treaties allowing numerous US bases and forces on the island, making a takeover needless.



