UN chief cancels planned trip to Davos summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, due to a "bad cold," his spokesperson confirmed Monday.

"The secretary-general is currently near Geneva, Switzerland, where he is meeting with his special and personal representatives and envoys. Following these meetings, he will return to New York and has cancelled his planned trip to Davos due to a bad cold," Farhan Haq confirmed at a news conference.

Davos is the informal name for the WEF meeting, held annually in January as a major global gathering where political leaders, heads of global companies, academics, and public figures discuss economic, geopolitical, and social issues.

This year's summit takes place amid heightened diplomatic tensions after a series of moves by US President Donald Trump unsettled European allies and diplomats in the run-up to the gathering.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of a new board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, while "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, along with a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework. Trump has invited additional heads of state and government to join the board, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Separately, Trump announced Saturday that Washington would impose tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland starting on Feb. 1, with rates beginning at 10% and rising to 25% by June over their opposition to the US' push to take control of Greenland.

The US president said the measures would remain in place until a deal is reached for the US' "complete and total purchase" of the arctic island territory from Denmark, citing national security concerns and claiming that "world peace is at stake."

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn US interest for its strategic location and mineral resources, but both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal for its sale, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.



