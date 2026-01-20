Ukrainian delegation meets security advisers from France, Germany, UK in Davos

A Ukrainian delegation met national security advisers from France, Germany, and the UK in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is being held, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said on Tuesday.

Umerov said in a statement on US social media company Facebook that he took part in the meeting with the advisers together with Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party.

"We synchronized our approaches to security guarantees and further diplomatic efforts," Umerov said, adding that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, is also present in Kyiv's delegation in Davos.

"Ahead are further meetings with partners on security guarantees, economic development, and the recovery of Ukraine," Umerov added.

The remarks come following two days of consultations between Ukraine's negotiating team and representatives of US President Donald Trump, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami, Florida.

"We agreed to continue the work at the team level during the next stage of consultations in Davos," Umerov said on Sunday, noting the talks in the US included substantive discussions on "economic development and prosperity plan as well as security guarantees for Ukraine."

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he will not yet travel to Davos due to the energy crisis in Ukraine after Russian strikes.