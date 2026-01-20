Trump says Greenland is 'very important', signals talks with leaders in Davos

US President Donald Trump on Monday argued that Denmark is unable to adequately protect Greenland, suggesting the issue would be discussed with international leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Look, we have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it," Trump told reporters, referring to the Arctic island, a self-ruling territory of Denmark.

While praising Denmark and its leadership, Trump added: "Denmark, they're wonderful people, and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don't even go there."

Trump said discussions on Greenland would take place with various leaders attending the World Economic Forum, which began Monday in Davos, Switzerland. "We'll be talking about it with the various people," he said.

Greenland is "very important," he stressed.

The president pointed to longstanding security concerns, saying NATO had warned Denmark for decades about potential threats in the region.

"NATO has been warning Denmark for about 20 years now — longer than that, 25 years," Trump said. He cited Russia as a concern, adding that China also posed a strategic challenge in the Arctic region.

"So, we'll see what happens. But let's put it this way, it's going to be a very interesting Davos," he said.

Trump says the US must acquire Greenland for national security reasons and to deter rivals in the Arctic. He has also threatened tariffs on European allies who opposed US control of Greenland and sent a small of number of troops to the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory.





