Trump issues proclamation honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a proclamation honoring the life and legacy of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., praising his commitment to justice, equality, and the founding principles of the US.

In the proclamation, Trump described King as a transformative figure whose leadership helped advance the nation toward what he called "the full realization of the American promise."

As part of honoring King's legacy, Trump referenced his decision last year to declassify documents related to King's assassination, saying the move was intended to provide long-awaited transparency for King's family and the American public.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Martin Luther King Jr. led the US civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968.

His leadership played a central role in the movement's efforts to end legally enforced racial segregation in the United States.

King advocated nonviolent protest, including the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, calling for racial equality and unity.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.