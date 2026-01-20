Syrian security forces deploy in Raqqa to maintain stability as SDF driven out

Syrian internal security forces and military police deployed in the northern city of Raqqa on Tuesday to maintain security and preserve stability, Syrian media reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the deployment came after the YPG/SDF terrorist group was driven out of the city.

The agency published a video showing members of the Internal Security Forces and Military Police present in Raqqa as part of efforts to maintain security and stability.

The Syrian presidency said early Tuesday that a "mutual understanding" has been reached with the SDF group regarding the future of the eastern Hasakah province.

The Defence Ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF, which took effect at 8 pm local time (1700GMT).

The Syrian Army took control of Raqqa early Monday after reaching the province's administrative borders late Saturday, following operations that forced out the SDF, which had controlled the area since 2017 with US backing.