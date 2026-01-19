France backs Syria’s unity, supports integration agreement with SDF

France on Monday reaffirmed its support for Syria's territorial unity and political transition following an integration agreement reached between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leader Mazloum Abdi.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it "remains true to its allies and its positions," stressing its firm backing for Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

France also welcomed the agreement reached on Jan. 18, calling on all parties to respect it.

The agreement "should allow progress towards a crucial moment for the unity of the new Syria: the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces," the ministry said.

"France remains fully committed, as it has always been, to supporting this process and thus working towards the success of the transition to a united and stable Syria, enriched by the diversity of all its constituent parts," the statement said.

The Syrian government launched a military operation last week, regaining areas in eastern and northeastern Syria following repeated violations by the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) of previous accords.

President Sharaa announced Sunday a comprehensive ceasefire and integration agreement with the SDF, with all the group's military formations to withdraw east of the Euphrates River.





