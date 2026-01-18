SENATE DEMOCRATS TO MOVE TO BLOCK TRUMPS TARIFFS ON EUROPEAN ALLIES

Senate Democrats will introduce legislation to halt President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on European nations amid tensions regarding the potential purchase of Greenland, majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Saturday.

"Donald Trump's foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy and now he is only making things worse. It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to takeover Greenland," he said in a statement.

He emphasized that Democrats are preparing to block the levies legislatively before they can inflict "further damage" on the US economy and European allies.

Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on goods on NATO members --specifically Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland -- due to their military presence in Greenland.

He said the tariffs would rise to 25% in June if the US is unable to purchase the self-governing territory, asserting that American control is necessary to prevent potential threats from China and Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have criticized the threats, with Macron stating that Europe would respond in a "united and coordinated manner" if the measures are implemented.