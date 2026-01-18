3 KILLED, 11 INJURED IN RUSSIAS AIR STRIKE ON UKRAINES CITY OF KHARKIV

Ukrainian authorities reported on Sunday that three people were killed and eleven injured in a Russian strike on the eastern Kharkiv region.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that the air strike involved missiles, guided aerial bombs, and drones.

"Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 12 settlements of the Kharkiv region have been under enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and 11 injured," he said.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 200 Russian drones targeted multiple regions overnight.

"There were more than 200 drone strikes tonight. Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were under attack," he said, urging international partners to provide better air defense capabilities, emphasizing the need for more missiles.

Ukrainian media reported that "guerilla units" attacked a power station in Russia's Bryansk region, disconnecting a railway station and several storage facilities from the power supply.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported that three people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in North Ossetia.

"A drone debris fell on an apartment building in Beslan, three residents were injured — two children and an adult," the head of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyailo, said on Telegram.

Another person was injured in a Ukrainian drone strike in Tuapse, Krasnodar region.

"One person was injured due to an attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack civilian facilities in the Tuapse municipal district. He was hospitalized, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," the region's special task force stated on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, claiming they targeted drone production facilities.

Separately, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said she discussed prisoner exchanges and family reunification with representatives of the International Red Cross in Geneva.

"In Geneva, met with Dusan Vujasanin, Head of the Bureau of the Central Agency for the Search (CAR) of the International Committee of the Red Cross," she posted on Telegram. "We discussed a number of practical issues related to cooperation in organizing the search for missing persons, including at the request of the Russian ombudsman, family reunification and monitoring the conditions of detention of prisoners."

Russia and Ukraine last conducted a prisoner exchange on Oct. 2, 2025, as part of deals reached in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, which hosted three rounds of direct peace talks earlier that year.

Both sides have accused each other of delaying prisoner swaps.