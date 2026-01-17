Venezuela confirms 47 troops killed in US operation to capture Maduro

Venezuela confirmed that 47 soldiers were killed during a US military operation earlier this month that captured President Nicolas Maduro.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez told state television that members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces were killed facing advanced technology and overwhelming resources deployed against his country.

Highlighting that 32 Cuban nationals were also killed in the attack, Lopez noted that the military is activating the "Ayacucho Plan" to improve capabilities.

He acknowledged the need to review and restructure the armed forces to adapt to the new reality, emphasizing that the goal is to consolidate military power to ensure respect for the nation and full implementation of the Constitution.

Lopez added that while the country faces critical moments, the military's honor and dignity remain intact.

Explosions rocked Caracas on Jan. 3 as US President Donald Trump announced a major operation that led to the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who now face narco-terrorism and weapons possession charges in the US.