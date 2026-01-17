US to impose tariffs on 8 European nations over Greenland

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on Feb. 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

In a post on his social media company Truth Social, Trump said imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10% tariff starting next month, increasing to 25% on June 1.

He said the measures would remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland." Trump has long asserted the US' intention to take over Greenland from Denmark, arguing that Washington requires the autonomous arctic territory in the interest of "national security."

"World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it," he said.

Trump underlined that while the US is open to negotiations with Denmark and the other countries, "strong measures" were necessary to protect "global peace and security."