Oman, Germany discuss stability amid shifting geopolitical dynamics

The foreign ministers of Oman and Germany discussed regional and international developments and their effects during a call, according to the Omani Foreign Ministry.

Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, evaluated issues and their repercussions on regional and world politics.

A statement said the ministers highlighted the importance of adhering to diplomatic principles and peaceful solutions based on dialogue and mutual understanding to maintain stability and peace, as well as to overcome regional crises.

The two sides agreed to continue consultation and coordination within the framework of regional and international initiatives to achieve common goals.

The discussion notably took place one day after US President Donald Trump appeared to "soften" his rhetoric toward Iran, stating that he welcomed the Theran's cancellation of more than 800 execution orders.

Protests erupted in Iran on Dec. 28, driven by the rapid depreciation of the local currency. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said 2,677 people have died and more than 19,000 detained in the ensuing crackdown.