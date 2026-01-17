IAEA announces ceasefire for Zaporizhzhia power line repairs

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the implementation of a localized ceasefire to enable repairs to the last remaining backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Citing its Director General Rafael Grossi, the IAEA said in a statement Friday that it secured the agreement of Russia and Ukraine to implement the ceasefire, and that technicians from Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo would begin repair work on the damaged 330 kV line "in the coming days."

The statement said the disconnection of the power line left the ZNPP dependent on its sole functioning 750 kV main power line, noting that an IAEA team has departed Vienna to travel to the front line to observe the repairs.

"The IAEA continues to work closely with both sides to ensure nuclear safety at the ZNPP and to prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict. This temporary ceasefire, the fourth we have negotiated, demonstrates the indispensable role that we continue to play," Grossi was quoted as saying.

The statement also quoted Grossi saying that the one power line was disconnected in the past week at the site of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant following damage to an electrical substation critical to its power supply due to "military activity."

"Following damage to the substation, the Chornobyl NPP (Nuclear Power Plant) site continued to receive off-site power from other lines, with the disruption illustrating the essential role substations play in ensuring the continuous supply of electricity required to operate key safety systems," it said.

The statement added that the disconnection was one of the several incidents this week, with one of three operating nuclear plants in Ukraine also forced to temporarily reduce its power output last weekend after reported damage to electrical infrastructure.

The IAEA said on Jan. 9 that it initiated consultations to establish a temporary ceasefire zone in the area where the backup 330 kV line was damaged and disconnected on Jan. 2.

The situation around the ZNPP, Europe's largest and one of the world's 10 biggest, particularly remains tense as concerns persist over a possible nuclear disaster involving Moscow and Kyiv, both of which have frequently accused each other of attacks around the facility.

Since Sept. 1, 2022, IAEA personnel have been present at the plant, which has been under Russian control since March 2022.