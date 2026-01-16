Lithuanian FM says country should consider sending troops to Greenland

Lithuania should consider taking part in military exercises in Greenland as European countries begin deploying troops to the Arctic island, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said on Friday.

Speaking to public broadcaster LRT Radio, Budrys said Lithuania's security outlook should extend beyond its immediate region and that participation in allied missions abroad must remain an option.

"We definitely should consider it," Budrys said, referring to upcoming exercises.

"There will be these exercises, then follow-up exercises, and we will talk about a cycle of exercises."

He said Lithuania's discussions with allies have never been limited to its borders, the Suwalki Corridor or the Baltic Sea.

"We have our contribution that we can offer," Budrys said. "This must be on the agenda if there is such a need, of course, in consultation with allies and assessing how to do this effectively."

Germany, France, Sweden and Norway announced earlier this week that they would deploy a joint mission to Greenland, shortly after talks in Washington between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials failed to resolve key disagreements over the island.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory of strategic importance in the Arctic.

The White House said Thursday that the deployment of European troops to Greenland would not affect Trump's plans to take control of the island from Denmark.



