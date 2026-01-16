SDF keeps blocking civilians from using humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials

Syria's Deir Hafir area administration said the terrorist group SDF continued to block civilians from exiting through a safe humanitarian corridor, according to Syrian media.

This came despite an extension granted by the army's operations command for civilians to leave Deir Hafir in the east of Syria's Aleppo and surrounding areas.

A correspondent for Syrian al-Ikhbariya TV reported that Syrian army units and civil defense teams deployed near a designated humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo province in preparation to receive civilians seeking to leave the city of Deir Hafir.

The deployment took place near the village of Humaymah, east of Aleppo, as part of preparations to facilitate civilian movement through the corridor announced by the operations command of the Syrian Army, the news agency added.

As a result, civilians were forced to leave the village of Al-Mabouja, which is administratively linked to the Deir Hafir area, using dangerous secondary and agricultural roads to reach areas controlled by the Syrian state, the report said.

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the terrorist organization YPG/SDF integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed a separate agreement concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, stipulating that both districts remain administrative parts of Aleppo city while respecting their local particularities.

The agreement included provisions banning armed manifestations, restricting weapons to internal security forces, and requiring the withdrawal of SDF military forces to areas east of the Euphrates in northeastern Syria.

However, authorities said the SDF has failed to comply with the terms of those agreements.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to restore security nationwide since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.



