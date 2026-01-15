US weighs options on Iran strike as officials signal no final decision

The US is weighing possible military action on Iran, but senior officials say no final decision has been made, underscoring divisions within the administration and uncertainty over how Tehran might retaliate, US media reported.

According to NBC News, President Donald Trump told his national security team that any US military action should deliver a swift and decisive blow to the Iranian regime without triggering a prolonged war. However, advisers have so far been unable to guarantee that a strike would quickly lead to regime collapse, raising concerns about escalation and the safety of US forces in the region.

NBC News reported that Trump has been presented with refined military options in recent days, though as of Wednesday no decision had been made.

Trump said he had been informed by unspecified sources that Iranian authorities had halted executions and the killing of protesters, actions he had previously suggested could prompt US intervention. Asked whether military action was now off the table, Trump told reporters: "We're going to watch and see what the process is."

The New York Times reported that US military options are constrained by the current force posture in the region. While the Pentagon has outlined a range of proposals, including potential strikes on Iran's nuclear program, US naval firepower in the Middle East has been reduced following the redeployment of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and other warships away from the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the Times, the US still maintains missile-capable destroyers and at least one submarine in the region, but commanders have sought additional time to consolidate positions and strengthen defenses against possible Iranian retaliation. Officials told the newspaper that alternatives such as cyberattacks or limited strikes on Iran's domestic security apparatus remain under consideration.

- Iran's contingency plans

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Iran has prepared contingency plans to target US military facilities in the Middle East, including bases in Iraq and Syria, if Washington proceeds with an attack. US officials told CNN that Trump feels pressure to act after repeatedly warning Iran over its handling of protests, though his national security team remains divided on whether to authorize a kinetic strike, meaning a direct physical attack.

Vice President JD Vance chaired a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday to assess options, NBC News reported, adding that any action, officials said, "would avoid deploying ground forces and would not seek a prolonged military campaign."

Amid the uncertainty, precautionary measures are underway. NBC reported that hundreds of US troops have been relocated from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and Qatar has confirmed the departure of some personnel amid fears of an Iranian response.

As debates continue in Washington, officials across the administration caution that the situation remains fluid, with diplomatic, military, and covert options still under review -- and no clear decision yet on whether the US will strike.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where a crackdown by authorities is said to have resulted in thousands of casualties.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "riots" and "terrorism" in the protests.

Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that at least 2,615 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.



