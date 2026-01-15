UK military officer among European troops sent to Greenland

The British government on Thursday confirmed that a military officer has been sent to Greenland, joining other European troops amid discussions on Arctic security, according to local media reports.



Deployment of a military officer followed a similar announcement by Germany, Sweden, Norway, and France at Denmark's request to join a reconnaissance group, ahead of a planned Arctic Endurance exercise, British media reported, citing a statement from the UK government spokesperson.



"We share (US) President (Donald) Trump's concern about the security of the High North. And you see this as part of NATO and JEF (Joint Expeditionary Force) nations stepping up to reinforce security in the High North," the spokesperson said.



The statement added that this involves "stepping up with stronger exercising, to deter the Russian aggression and the Chinese activity."



The JEF is a coalition of 10 like-minded nations-Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK-comprising high-readiness forces configured to respond rapidly to crises.



This came amid renewed security concerns and fresh pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has insisted that the US must take over Greenland to counter Russia and China.