Trump says Greenland a US security issue as Denmark rejects US plans

US President Donald Trump said Greenland is a "national security" matter for the US and expressed distrust in Denmark's ability to protect the territory. Speaking at a White House signing ceremony, Trump claimed, "If we don't move into Greenland, Russia and China will. Denmark can't do anything about it, but we can do everything."

Trump emphasized that the US will closely monitor the situation and accused Russia and China of serious initiatives regarding Greenland. Responding to a reporter's question about forcibly taking Greenland, he said, "No, you're saying that, I'm not saying that. You don't know what I'll do."

The remarks follow a White House meeting with Danish and Greenlandic officials, after which Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the US position could not be changed. Greenland, an autonomous territory under Denmark, had previously rejected US proposals involving transfer of sovereignty. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized Trump's comments, saying any unilateral US military action would end the alliance.