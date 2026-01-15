Palestinian president to meet Putin in Moscow next week

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow next week, according to Russia's state news agency Tass on Thursday.

"He (Abbas) will arrive on January 21 for two days," the news agency quoted a Palestinian embassy official as saying.

The officials said that the Palestinian president would also meet Putin during the visit.

In October last year, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Abbas was ready to visit Russia "at any time" and expressed confidence that the trip would take place soon.

The Palestinian leader last visited Moscow in May 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day. Bilateral talks between the presidents of Russia and Palestine also took place during the visit.



