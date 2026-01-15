Bahrain’s king, Pakistani president discuss defense cooperation in Manama

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari held talks Wednesday in Manama, covering a range of issues including defense cooperation, according to a statement from Zardari's office.

The two leaders discussed trade and investment, defense cooperation, community support, as well as regional and global developments, it said on US social media company X.

The "comprehensive discussions" were aimed at "further strengthening the close and fraternal relationship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain," it said. "The talks reflected a shared resolve to deepen cooperation and give practical momentum to bilateral engagement."

Zardari arrived Tuesday on a four-day official visit to Bahrain.

He was received by Commander of the Bahrain National Guard Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.