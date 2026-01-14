Dutch police arrest 4 over attack on Iranian Embassy

Four people were arrested late Tuesday after an attack on the Iranian Embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said.

The incident occurred in the Scheveningen district, where several individuals targeted the embassy building and attempted to climb over its surrounding fence, according to local authorities, Dutch news agency NOS reported.

Police said there was little to no damage to the building and no injuries were reported.

The suspects were taken to a police station for questioning. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Iran has been experiencing widespread anti-government protests since last month, driven by severe economic deterioration and a historic collapse of the national currency.

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing the "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached more than 2,000, including security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.

HRANA also reported that at least 10,721 people have been detained in 585 locations nationwide, including 187 cities in all 31 provinces.

Iranian diplomatic missions in several countries have also been targeted in recent days in connection with the protests. Activists removed Iranian flags from embassies in London and Madrid, while in Canada's capital Ottawa, protest materials and flags were hung at the Iranian Embassy.





