12 dead, 30 injured as crane collapses onto train in Thailand

At least 12 people were killed and more than 30 others injured on Wednesday after a crane being used to build a high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, according to local media reports.

The accident took place in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, local media outlet Thai Enquirer reported.

The train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province was passing through the area when a large construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages.

Several coaches derailed, and a fire broke out in the wreckage, trapping passengers inside.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation while dozens of injured people were moved to nearby hospitals.

Authorities said the death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.





