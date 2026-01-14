Denmark sends military equipment, advance troops to Greenland: Report

Denmark has begun deploying military equipment and advanced troops to Greenland, amid rising tensions over the Arctic island's strategic importance and renewed rhetoric from the US, according to Danish media reports.

An advance command has already been sent to Greenland to prepare logistics and infrastructure for the possible arrival of larger Danish and allied forces, local broadcaster DR reported on Wednesday.

The advance unit's role includes ensuring that facilities and supply lines are ready to receive main forces at a later stage.

The reinforcements are expected to include soldiers from Danish Army units, aimed at strengthening the Danish Armed Forces' presence on the island.

However, much of Denmark's remaining combat capability is currently tied up in NATO commitments in the Baltic states.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed plans for a stronger and more permanent military footprint in Greenland.

"We are now moving forward with the whole issue of a more permanent larger presence in Greenland from Danish defense, but also with the participation of other countries," he told reporters. "Just as we had in 2025, where we saw that there were other NATO countries participating in exercise and training activities in Greenland, we will also see this in 2026."

On Sunday, Trump said that the US must "acquire" Greenland to prevent a takeover of the island by Russia or China. He previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."





