Germany criticizes Russia, China for supporting Iran

Germany's foreign minister sharply criticized Russia and China late Tuesday for their continued support of Iran's regime amid widespread anti-government protests in the country.

"The cooperation between Iran, Russia, and partly also China-this triangle is responsible for a great deal of misfortune in this world," Johann Wadephul told public broadcaster ARD during his visit to Washington, DC.

Wadephul accused the Iranian government of suppressing demonstrations and using excessive force against protesters, claiming that it has lost its legitimacy to rule the country.

"This regime must be firmly isolated," Wadephul said, adding that Berlin has stepped up diplomatic efforts to introduce tougher sanctions and list the Revolutionary Guards under the EU anti-terror sanctions regime.

When asked about US President Donald Trump's warnings to Iran and speculation about a potential military intervention, Wadephul said he has discussed the latest developments with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I don't know what the final decision is here. We've discussed this issue, and I've only been told that it hasn't been definitively decided. The regime in Iran will have taken note that this president is capable and also willing to take such measures. We've been able to observe this in recent weeks," he said.

Germany, a key ally of Israel, has taken a hardline approach against the Iranian government amid widespread protests in the country. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said the Tehran regime is living through its "final days and weeks."

Iran's ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. "The brutal actions of the Iranian regime against its own people are shocking," a ministry statement said. "We urge Iran to end the violence against its citizens and respect their rights."

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing the "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that more than 2,500 people have been killed, including security forces and protesters, and more than 1,100 others injured.

The group also says more than 18,000 people have been detained, though these figures have not been independently verified and differ from other estimates.