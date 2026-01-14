New Israeli attacks reported in Gaza despite ceasefire

The Israeli army targeted western areas of the city of Rafah and fired artillery shells and helicopter gunfire at northern neighborhoods of the city early Wednesday in new ceasefire violations, according to Anadolu.

The Anadolu correspondent also reported Israeli artillery that targeted northern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza during early morning hours.

No Palestinian casualties or injuries were reported yet.

Separately, the Israeli army said late Tuesday that two Palestinians were killed in what it described as an exchange of fire in Rafah.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that two Israeli soldiers were lightly wounded during the same exchange of fire in the city.

Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has killed more than 400 Palestinians in repeated violations of the agreement.

Israel has also continued to violate a UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025 calling for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of the territory.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 victims, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left Gaza in ruins.





