Cuban president pays condolence visit to Venezuelan Embassy in Havana

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the Venezuelan Embassy in Havana for those who lost their lives during the US military intervention in Venezuela.

Diaz-Canel signed the book of condolences during his visit to the embassy.

Describing the US military operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife as "a vile and criminal act," Diaz-Canel emphasized in the condolence book Cuba's unwavering loyalty to Chavismo.

He wrote that while confronting the threats of the northern empire, they reaffirm their loyalty to the legacy of heroes Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, and extend their deepest condolences and revolutionary respect to the women and men of Venezuela as well as to the 32 Cuban fighters who sacrificed their lives in defense of Cuba, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated on US social media platform X that the bodies of the 32 Cubans killed in the US attack will be brought to Havana on Jan. 15.

Calling the US intervention "unacceptable and barbaric," Rodriguez accused the US of grossly violating human rights and trying to impose chaotic and fascist policies in the region.

US President Donald Trump had included Cuba among potential targets in a statement on Jan. 7.

The Cuban government earlier announced that 32 of its soldiers and police officers lost their lives during the US military operation in Venezuela.

Trump said Sunday that Cuba will no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela.

Rodriguez rejected Trump's claims, stating Havana has never received monetary or material compensation for security services provided to any country.

Diaz-Canel blamed Washington for Cuba's deep economic hardships, rejecting criticism and insisting Havana remains fully sovereign after decades of American pressure.



