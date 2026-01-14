Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing regional tensions

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday discussed steps to reduce ongoing regional tensions.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, during a phone call, Fidan underscored the importance of negotiations as a means of reducing regional tensions.

The call followed an earlier phone conversation between the two ministers on Tuesday, marking their second exchange within 24 hours.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing the "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached more than 2,550, including security forces and protesters, with over 1,134 injured.