Rights group urges UK not to unblock arms export licenses to Israel

Amnesty International UK urged the British government on Tuesdat not to "reward" Israel by unblocking arms export licenses amid Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The rights group said the UK government signaling it may unblock arms sales to Israel is "deeply troubling."

"Let's not be fooled by talk of 'ceasefires' or 'peace. Israel's genocide in Gaza has not stopped. Killings have continued," it said in a statement, adding that the illegal blockade remains, as does the system of apartheid.

The remarks came following Business Secretary Peter Kyle's remarks during an interview with The Jewish Chronicle newspaper that was published Monday.

During the interview took place at Sunday's Jewish Labour Movement annual conference in London, Kyle said that paused UK arms export licenses to Israel could be "unblocked" after Phase Two of the ceasefire deal is concluded.

He committed to revisiting UK-Israel trade conversations and paused arms export licenses after he sees "progress with peace."

In September 2024, the British government announced it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel following a review that found a "clear risk" that some exports could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Last May, then-British Foreign Secretary David Lammy suspended negotiations with Israel on a new free trade deal.

Amnesty UK recalled that the UK never fully banned arms sales in the first place and said reports of parts for F-35 fighter jets continued, which were blamed for being used in Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

Saying that to attribute the lifting of the suspension to trade deals rather than to our obligations under international law and International Court of Justice rulings, is "highly problematic yet painfully telling about this Government's real priorities."

"These decisions should be grounded in human rights and legal responsibilities, not political manoeuvring. The UK must not reward Israel as it is deepening its illegal occupation and apartheid policies," said Amnesty International UK.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 victims, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left Gaza in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that began Oct. 10, Israel has continued its attacks, killing 447 Palestinians and wounding 1,246, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



