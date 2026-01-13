SDF destroys strategic bridge in Syria’s northern Aleppo countryside

The terrorist organization YPG/SDF detonated a strategic bridge in the northern countryside of Aleppo on Tuesday, shortly after the Syrian Army declared three towns closed military zones, Syrian media reported.

Alikhbariyah TV said that the bridge was blown up in Am Teenah village, north of Aleppo city.

According to the broadcaster, the bombed bridge separates the SDF-controlled areas from those held by the Syrian government.

It came shortly after the Syrian Army warned against SDF mobilization in the area and called for all armed groups there to withdraw east of the Euphrates River.

The army said that three towns in the area have been declared closed military zones effective immediately, vowing to take all necessary measures to prevent the area from being used as a base for attacks.





